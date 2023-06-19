Mary A. Blenis

Mary Agnes Blenis of Pine Island, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1933, in Brooklyn, NY. Mary’s family and friends endearingly referred to her as “Sugar” since she was a small child.

Mary was the daughter of the late James Rutherford and Mary A. Ridley. The family moved to a farm in Charleston-Four-Corners, NY after WWII when she was 12 years old. She graduated from Fultonville High School in Fultonville, NY, where she was active in talent shows, cheerleading and performing in school plays. She also belonged to the 4H Club.

After high school, she was employed at the Navy Depot in Scotia, NY. She was married to Robert “Bob” Blenis on July 30, 1955. Bob passed away in 2015. Mary was a stay-at-home mom for many years and eventually joined the family business, Dolomite Construction, Inc., as the bookkeeper. Due to a serious stroke at the age of 49, Mary became limited in her activities. She was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming in the family pool and spending time with her children. Her daughter, Jamie, made it possible for her to remain living at home until just a few short weeks before her passing.

She is survived by her children, Randy Blenis, Jodie (Earl) Wainwright, Robin (William) Watchman, Jamie Rutherford, Tara Boutoille and Jason Blenis. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Shannon Blenis, Giselle Wainwright, Kyle (Tana) Bath, Dana (Bart) Spor, Eric (Laia) May, Zacharie (Sara) Boutoille, Griffin, Bristol and Adeline Blenis, and her great grandchildren Ariana, Troy, Austin and Kyle Bath, Lane Williams, Aspen Spor, Willow and Sawyer Boutoille. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved sister and brother, Grace Deffer and William Rutherford, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Wise, her brother, James “Jimmy” Rutherford and her grandson, Brandon Blenis.

Services and entombment were held privately in Cedar Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Newburgh, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY, 10969 or, the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY, 10969.

The family sends its thanks to the caring staff at Skyview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Croton-on Hudson, NY. And Phelps Memorial Hospital, Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida, NY. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.