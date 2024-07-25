Martin B. Pikul, 72, of Goshen, NY, a retired maintenance supervisor for The Valley View Center, Goshen, and a retired produce farmer, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The son of the late Frank and Henrietta Pikul, he was born July 27, 1951, in Goshen, NY.

Martin was a member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughter Melanie Lomangino (Alan Cote) of Pine Bush, NY; son Randy Pikul (Mary) of Kerhonkson, NY; daughter Erica Rasmussen (Eric) of Pine Bush, NY; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Angelica, Ever, Elle and Emmie; brother Frank Pikul of Florida, NY; sisters Kathy Mead (Larry) of Oklahoma, Claire Simmons of New Hampton, NY, Lucy Toper (Richard) of Conn., and Teresa Visser of Slate Hill, NY; sisters-in-law Wanda and Elaine; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Stephen, Peter and John, as well as his sister Anna and infant brother Frank Jr.

Visitation: Monday, July 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.