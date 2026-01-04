Marsha Schmid of New Hampton, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. She was 77.

The daughter of the late Lafayette Morgan and Evelyn Rockafellow Morgan, she was born on Sept. 18, 1948 in Middletown, N.Y.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Ogorzaly (Edward); son, William Schmid Jr. (Kimberly); five grandchildren, Triston Willcox, Zoey Ogorzaly, Jacob, Emma and Andrew Schmid and brother, Peter Morgan (Sue); along with nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband William Schmid Sr.

Memorial visitation will be held for both Willie and Marsha on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969. The family will share their memories at the end of the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.