Marsha Roberts, 74

Marsha Roberts of Chester, NY, passed away on January 29, 2025, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Blanch (Fox) and Jack Reiffe, she was born in Queens, NY, on April 23, 1950.

Marsha was a designer with Imports of Collage in Chester, NY. Marsha and Bruce Roberts were the owners of Collage and Children’s Express on Lake Street in Monroe for over 30 years. In 2010, the Roberts opened MatchPoint Tennis/Turf17 in Goshen, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Bruce at home; son Ari Roberts of Chester, NY; daughter Brett Roberts Jones of Cornwall, NY; and sister Elyse Reiffe of Eustus, Fl. Marsha also leaves behind two grandchildren: Alexandra and Ryan Jones.

Visitation: Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. You may also pay your respects after visitation at 14 Seely Road, Chester NY 10918.

Graveside service: Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Warwick Cemetery, Route 94, Warwick, NY. Interment to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to: ZERO Prostate Cancer, 201 N. Union St., Mailbox 110, Alexandria, VA (ZeroCancer.org ) .

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.