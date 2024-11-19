Marita Kowalczyk, 89

Marita Kowalczyk of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. She was 89.

Marita was retired from the Goshen Central School District Transportation Services where she worked as a bus driver for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael “Mickey” Kowalczyk. She is survived by her sister, Renate Kuhn and her husband, Robert of Bremen, Germany; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dear friends and neighbors, Celeste and Kevin McAteer.

The family would like to thank the Carlucci Home, Jennie, Rocco, and staff for their kindness and excellent care which they provided to Marita over the years.

Visitation: Monday, November 18 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral services: Monday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.