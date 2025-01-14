Marion J. Musumeci, 96

Our mother, Marion, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2025, at The Valley View Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Goshen. Mom was 96 years old.

She was born in Southfields, NY, to John and Charlotte Conklin Masker and was their last surviving child. She was predeceased by siblings Hannah, Elaine, Susan, David, Oscar, John, Thelma, Levi, Theresa and Richard.

Mom married our dad, Joseph Rosario Musumeci Sr., on September 11, 1948, in Monroe, NY. Although they were separated for some time, Mom was Dad’s loving companion and caregiver until his death in 2009. They were the parents of six children: John (Patricia), Joseph Jr., Joette (Steven), Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Joliene (Andrew). Our sister, Joyce, received her angel wings in 2012.

Marion was a retired desk concierge at the Arden House Conference Center in Harriman, NY. She was also the secretary for AAA Distributors in Chester for many years. Mom was a den mother for the Chester Boy Scouts, a troop leader for the Chester Girl Scouts, and very active in the Chester Little League with our dad.

She loved picking wild dandelions, strawberries, and asparagus on the side of many country roads. She always had an empty jug in the car to fill with water from the many spring water spouts in the area. Mom loved baking, cooking and catering parties, and she crocheted many afghans for family and friends. Marion could never pass up a yard sale and frequently opened her home to many family members and friends who needed a place to stay. Marion spoke her mind, always stood her ground, and very rarely took any “guff” from anyone.

Mom was blessed to be “nana honey” to her 16 amazing grandchildren: Joseph III, Meaghan, Steven (Lacey), Patricia (Anthony), Diana, Michael (Thomas), Victoria, Nicole Catherine (Tyler), Nicole Marie (Joe), Alex (Melissa), Michelle (Erick), Zack (Katie), Samantha, Christopher (Natalie), David, and Andrew Joseph. She has been further blessed with 11 beautiful great-grandchildren: Talullah, Oliver, Owen, Aidyn, Julia, Asher, Hallie, Emilia, Stella, Austin, and Mason. She was predeceased by great-granddaughter Diandrea. Marion is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank the amazing nurses and aides in the Forest Unit of The Valley View Center for Rehab & Nursing, especially Suzie and Alex, for the care and comfort they gave Mom during the last years of her life.

In accordance with Mom’s wishes, services will be private. Her cremains will be interred in St. Columba Cemetery in Chester.

Should you wish to leave a condolence or memory, please visit hflynnfh.com. Should you like to make a donation in Mom’s memory, please consider a donation to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at 747 3rd Avenue, 33rd Floor, NY, NY 10017, or their website: bbrfoundation.org.