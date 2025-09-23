Marie Lempka of Slate Hill, N.Y., entered-into rest on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 at home. She was 82.

A family statement reads, “To mom, family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

The daughter of the late Joseph Gugliotta and Josephine Schimenti Gugliotta, she was born on March 9, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lewis Lempka; children, Kathleen Myers (Joseph); Michael Lempka (Alicia); and Lisa Brown (Ben); grandchildren, Bri Cambareri (John); Mackenzie Myers; Isabella Brown; Sadie Brown; Sam Brown; Kayleigh Newhouse; Alexander Lempka; Seamus Silvius (Travis); Mikaela Bailey and Brannoc Bailey; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Harper, John and Lucy; sister, Claudia Gugliotta; brother, Joseph Gugliotta (Margaret).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A cremation burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.