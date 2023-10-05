Marie Lasaponara Fazzino, 87, of Goshen, NY, and formerly Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on April 8, 1936, in Manhattan, NY, she was the eldest child of Antonio and Angela Lasaponara. After moving to Jersey City as a child, her family purchased a summer home on Phillipsburg Road in Goshen, NY, which would eventually become the family’s permanent residence and location of their family business, affectionately known as “The Cheese Factory” to locals.

A woman of many talents including an excellent cook, she had a mind for numbers that would lead her to various jobs, including that of office manager of A. Lasaponara and Sons and that which she loved most, food service manager at Orange Ulster BOCES, from which she retired in 2002.

On April 30, 1961, she married Antonio Fazzino, who predeceased her in 2020. She was also predeceased by her parents, and siblings Luigi, Joseph, and Anthony Dominick Lasaponara Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Caterina (Tully) Pastore and Cristina (Tina) Fazzino; grandchildren Taylor Marie (Matthew) Shute, Alexis Anne, and Jenna Elizabeth Pastore, and Antonio Joseph and Adriana Marie Esposito who were the joys of her life. She is also survived by sister Carmela Cosh, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as great nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

Marie’s home was an open door through which many a family/friend would pass through for an endless cup of coffee or Entenmann’s coffee cake. Family gatherings were always extensive as everyone was welcome to a seat at the table. Her love of and for family and friends was exuberant.

Our family extends our deep gratitude to Angela Lasaponara who provided loving care and dignity daily, allowing Marie to remain at home. A special thank you to Dr. Jack Dermigny, Sister Ann Daly, Debi Brink, Jennifer Allan, and the wonderful Hospice Care team for their enduring compassion and care.

Per Marie’s request, there will be no visitation. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Church, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY.