Marie F. Tomcho of Huntersville, NC; previously of Florida and Goshen, NY for over 65 years, entered into rest on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was 74.

The daughter of the late Frank Nowicki and Marie Motyka Nowicki, she was born Oct. 13, 1948 in Goshen, NY. Born and raised on her family’s dairy farm, she loved to share stories about having fun growing up with her brother and the adventures they shared together in their younger years.

She was a proud Polish-American and active member of numerous clubs and organizations which were centered around her family, who she loved dearly. Marie was Secretary for Sullivan, Orange, Ulster Radio Society; Past member of St. Joseph’s Christmas Choir, Accordion and Organist for the Dominoes, award winning Cheerleading coach for St. Joseph’s school, DJ for the St. Joseph’s children’s Polish dance group, and member of the Seward Senior Citizens group.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Marie Tomcho Dunlop & her husband, Michael Dunlop; son, Edward Joseph Tomcho & wife, Sandra Sumallo Tomcho with their daughter Liliana Darcy Tomcho; daughter-in-law Christine Aiello and sister-in-law Wanda Nowicki. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews. and grand-fur babies.

Marie was predeceased by her husband of 50 wonderful years, Edward C. Tomcho; son Robert Tomcho; and brother Frank Nowicki.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 am on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or to Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org/contribute).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.