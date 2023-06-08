Marianne Besaw, 64, of Middletown, NY passed away May 18, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1958 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Tadeusz and Joyce Wyka. She worked in Accounts Receivable at Balchem in New Hampton, NY. Marianne married Rick Besaw on Oct. 14, 1989.

Marianne is survived by husband, Rick; her sons Paul and Mark Besaw; her brother, Tad, and wife, Dawn Wyka: her niece, Jennifer, her husband, Josh Holocher and their son, Jace; and several cousins.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Marianne’s life will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 3-5 p.m.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com