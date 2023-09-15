Margaret Mary “Peggy” Garton, 82, of Chester entered into rest, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at home.

Peggy was born March 29, 1941, in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Alexander and Margaret Mary (Thompson) Gileza. She graduated from Walton High School in 1958. Peggy married Robert Garton in 1965 and moved to Greenpoint, NY. In 1974 they settled in Goshen, NY, to raise their family. She was involved in many community activities, making many friends along the way. Peggy worked at TV Tokyo in NYC for over 20 years as administrative assistant.

She is predeceased by her parents Alexander and Margaret, and brothers Bill, Larry, and Eddie.

She is survived by her husband Robert Garton and her three children Scott (Kathy), Robert, and Alison (Mike Fessler). She is also survived by her beloved grandsons Ryan and Matthew, along with her dear friend Pat Glennon, nieces, and nephews.

Her fun-loving personality will surely be missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Jude’s and Hospice.

Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, September 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A graveside service to celebrate her life and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.