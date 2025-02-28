Margaret J. Dullaghan, 80, of Middletown entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Margaret was born June 2, 1944, in County Cavan, Ireland.

She was an avid “Jeopardy!” player, always surprising everyone with the right answer to even the most obscure and difficult questions. Her dedication to her loved ones and her quick wit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Margaret’s legacy of love and laughter will continue to inspire us.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years: John C. Dullaghan at home; son John Dullaghan; daughter Rita O’Loughlin and husband James; daughter Laura Caldera; grandchildren Rebecca O’Loughlin-Trauger, Christine O’Loughlin-Scheiber, Katie Dullaghan, John Dullaghan, and Gianna Caldera; and great-grandsons Jordan Trauger and Luke Scheiber. Affectionately known as Gogo to her grandchildren, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, trivia, and garage sales with her best friend, Sheila.

Memorial Service: Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with a prayer service at 1 p.m. with Father Pablo officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).