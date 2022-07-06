Marc Wayne Sullivan (Marky), born April 8th, 1992 (30 years young), of Goshen, New York unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Sunday June 26, 2022. A graduate of the class of 2010 of SS Seward Institute in Florida, NY, he was currently employed at Shoprite of Chester, where he quickly excelled and had a reputation of being dependable, on time and a happy and hard worker. Marc was kind, sensitive, funny and adorably handsome. He truly was a beautiful soul and his smile could light up a room.

Marc was an animal lover, especially of his cat Parker, AKA “Party,” who he literally trained to give “kisses” and give “paw”. He was athletic and talented. Marc was a natural at any sport he tried and loved playing basketball with his siblings and friends and most of the time “smoked everyone.” Marc also loved football, always rooting for his team the Eagles. Marc enjoyed playing video games as well and was a real master with the controller. Marc had an unbreakable bond with his siblings that should not go unrecognized; his true love for his sister Kayla and brother Michael is beyond admirable.

Marc Wayne Sullivan is survived by his father, Douglas Sullivan, Mother Maria Tirelli-Sullivan, sister Kayla Sullivan, brother Michael Sullivan and adorable niece Ava Sullivan. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations be made to your local animal shelters as Marc would have liked that. We will never forget you MARKY and your beautiful soul, your memory will live on within us, you are loved and you will be sorely missed by all. “Until we meet again my Marky” love MOM...

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

