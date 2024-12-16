Lucille Grace Haddad, 90, of Goshen surrounded by her wonderful dear friends, left this earth to join her beloved husband Joe who has been waiting for her on his heavenly cloud, Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Sapphire Nursing & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY.

Lucille Grace was born June 7, 1934, in Shokan, NY, the daughter of Lyle and Lucille (Lane) Wager. She retired as a registered nurse from St. Anthony’s Hospital, Warwick, NY, and worked for many years at Sleepy Valley Rehabilitation.

She is survived by her many friends.

At Grace’s request, there will be no visitation and in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Margaret’s Warming Station and do a kindness for someone.

Burial will be private at Tongore Cemetery in West Hurley.

Arrangements were by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY.