Luciano A. Reynaga III

Luciano Allen Reynaga III, 6 months, of Chester, joined his Angels on July 23, 2025, in the company of his parents, grandparents and medical staff at the PICU in Maria Fareri’s Children’s Hospital.

He was born in Valhalla, N.Y., on Jan. 6, 2025, to Luciano Reynaga Jr. and Megan Wild.

His birth, called an ‘exit procedure’, made medical history and will help give families and their babies, with similar diagnoses, hope going forward. He was so brave and always smiling despite everything he went through and despite every new diagnosis thrown his way. We are incredibly proud of him and admire his strength and courage through it all. He left an impression on everyone he met and made so many friends along the way. He will forever be remembered for his big, beautiful smile and his warm, brown eyes. He fought so hard and deserved so much more from life. No more surgeries, no more tests, no more procedures, no more pain. He is safe now in the arms of his Angels.

He is greatly missed and loved by all those whose lives he touched. Including his many family members, great-grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more.

We are sorry life was so cruel to you, Gordito. Mommy and Daddy love and miss you so much, sweet boy.

Our Little Luciano is being cared for by the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

A private memorial service will be held at home when he is in our arms again.

In memory of our son, we ask that you hold your loved ones tight and cherish the moments you have with them, as tomorrow is not promised.