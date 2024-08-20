Lorraine DiGiacomo, 94

Lorraine DiGiacomo passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024. She was 94.

Lorraine was born on August 5, 1930, to the late Joseph and Rose (Marasco) DiGiacomo in Yonkers, NY. She attended Yonkers High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and editor of the high school newspaper. She graduated from the University of Vermont where she majored in English and was a personnel director in the corporate world for 19 years prior to retiring. She resided at Braemar Living in Middletown, NY, which she lovingly referred to as “The Inn” until her passing.

Lorraine was a strong-willed individual and knew how to live life to the fullest. She was an avid reader and a wonderful writer, known for her terrific sense of humor. A passionate New York Yankees fan, Lorraine’s all-time favorite player was Joe DiMaggio, and she could hold her own in conversations with the best of them. She cherished lunch and dinner dates with her many friends and family, often visiting her favorite local spots like Franks Pizzeria, Olive Garden, Cosimo’s, and You You. Summers at Jones Beach were among her favorite times, followed by the ski slopes in the winters. A devoted cat lover, Lorraine possibly had nine lives herself, having survived two bouts of cancer. Lorraine was always up for an adventure and had a story to tell, paired with a listening ear for others. She always encouraged others to make the most of each day and lives on with those that knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her niece Michelle Bonomi-Huvala and her husband Kenneth of Chester, NY; her nephew Joseph Bonomi of Washingtonville, NY; and great nephews Charles James (CJ) and Joseph Bonomi; along with many cousins.

Lorraine was predeceased by her sister Joan (DiGiacomo) and brother-in-law James Bonomi Sr., her two brothers Joseph (Sonny) and Francis (Frank) DiGiacomo, nephew James Bonomi Jr. and her nephew Joseph’s wife, Karen Dunne Bonomi.

Christian Mass: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St Columba Church, 29 High Street, Chester, NY 10918. Father McDonald will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Street, Goshen, NY 10924. For directions to Saint Columba Church or to offer an online memorial please visit donovanfunerals.com.