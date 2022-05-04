Lorraine C. Foremny, 76, of Goshen, entered into rest on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Valley View Center, Goshen, NY.

Lorraine was born January 12, 1946 in Manhattan, NY; the daughter of Stanley and Mary Tokarz. She retired from Occupations, Inc. Middletown, NY as a job coach.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Foremny Sr.; her son, Frank Foremny Jr. and his wife, Patty; and her cherished grandchildren, Colin and Taylor. Lorraine is also survived by her close cousins and friends.

Lorraine was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Tokarz and her two nephews, Benjamin and Michael Tokarz

We take comfort in knowing that Lorraine is now at peace after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 12 from 10:00 - 11:30 am at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Funeral Service to Celebrate her life beginning at 11:30 am.

Burial will follow in St John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Goshen Humane Society or your local humane society in Lorraine’s honor for her love of animals.

Arrangements by Donovan funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. www.donovanfunerals.com