Lincoln G. Hunter

Lincoln Goodale Hunter (Linc) passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at home in Tequesta, FL, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Lincoln was born on Dec. 27, 1933 in Goshen, NY, the son of the late Walter Ray Hunter Sr. and Carolyn Sophia Cross Hunter.

He was a lifelong area resident, growing up and living in Monroe NY until he and his wife Patti moved to Jupiter, Florida in 1992, and then in 1995 they moved to Tequesta, Florida.

Lincoln served in the US Air Force from 1952 until 1956 and was stationed in Ashiya Airbase in Japan.

After his discharge he was employed at the Sterling Forest Ski Center and Gardens, Tuxedo NY, until 1968 and then he went to work for Favino Mechanical Construction Company, Newburgh NY, where he became the company’s vice president, retiring from there in 1988.

Lincoln loved anything to do with nature, and he especially loved bird watching and reading and writing.

In addition to his parents, Lincoln was predeceased by his brothers Walter Ray Hunter Jr., Roswell Frances Hunter and Alan Cross Hunter.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Patricia Hunter (née Conklin), to whom he was married for over 60 years, and his loving son Sean Patrick Hunter, both of Tequesta, FL.; his sisters-in-law Jerian Stead Hunter (Alan) of Slate Hill, NY, Darlene Roosa of Montgomery, NY, Kathleen Freire of Tuxedo, NY; and brother-in-law, Daniel O’Kane Conklin, of Madison WI, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial contributions be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, located at 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997