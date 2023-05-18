Lia H. Rose, aka Lori Lin Zaback, 57, of Town of Hamptonburgh, passed on May 8, 2023.

Lia was born July 22, 1966 in Rockland County, NY, the daughter of Edward and Carol Zaback. When Lia was 3, they moved to the Town of Hamptonburgh, Orange County, where they built a house in an old apple orchard. As a child, Lia rode horses like the wind, climbed apple trees, and played with her dog, Snooper. She rode in a cart her dad pulled with a tractor harvesting apples with her sisters, Jodi Ann and Tedi Jo.

Lia loved spending summers with her maternal grandparents on The Whittaker Ranch in Medicine Lodge Canyon, Clark County Idaho, where she rode horses pushing cattle among grazing areas.

Lia attended Goshen schools, graduated from Fordham/Marymount College Suma Cum Laude. Her dad established a land surveying business in Goshen, Edward T. Zaback, PLS. Lia often helped with office and field work. She was employed as title searcher at Hardenburgh Abstract Co. in Goshen and Security Title and Guarantee Co., Middletown. She worked as secretary/public representative for the Town of Goshen.

Lia was employed as administrative assistant at Manpower, Inc., Woodcliff Lake, NJ arranging for executive training.

She worked at BMW of North America in Montvale, NJ in Training and Professional Development, Communications, and New Technologies.

Lia loved cats and dogs, birds, wildlife, and nature. Throughout her life, she enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing, and swimming in the ocean. She loved collecting gems, rocks, and jewels. Her special interests include lifelong learning, studying, reading, and arts. She was a portrait painting specialist and created jewelry, Fairy Moon Jewels by Lia: Handmade in USA. She loved travel, particularly in the USA. Her most distant travel, Bali.

Lia is survived by her mother, Carol, and sister, Jodi Zaback.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY, with the Service beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lia’s name to GOVAC (Goshen Ambulance Corp) PO Box 695, Goshen, NY 10924, Hamptonburgh Fire District, 13 Maybrook Road, Campbell Hall, NY 10916, or the animal humane society of your choice.