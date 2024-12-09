Lawrence Patrick Ryan, 90

Lawrence Patrick Ryan, a cherished figure known for his unwavering love for family and selfless service to his community, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in the Bronx, NY, to Patrick and Catherine Ryan, Lawrence was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Patrick Ryan.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 53 years and their four children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by daughter Denise and husband Steve, grandson Eric and his wife Helen, and great-grandchildren Owen, Amelia, and Madeline; grandson Ryan and wife Kate, and great-grandchildren Rory and Finn Lawrence; grandson Brendan and wife Christina, and great-grandson Damien; granddaughter Toni Marie and husband Caleb; grandson Peter and partner Evan; son John and wife Natalie, and granddaughter Carly and partner Brandon; son Joseph and wife Sharon, and grandchildren Joseph and Shannon; and son Kenneth and partner Alli, and grandchildren Kira, Aidan, Oliver and Lara.

Lawrence was a man of deep faith and strong family values. He attended mass daily and took immense pride in his family. His dedication to his loved ones was evident in every aspect of his life.

A proud veteran of the Korean War, Lawrence served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1960. Upon his return, he joined the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) in 1962, serving as a firefighter at Engine Company 83 in the Bronx and later as a lieutenant at Engine Company 24 in lower Manhattan. He bravely responded to both World Trade Center attacks, enduring the physical and emotional toll of 9/11. His commitment to the people of New York City and his fellow firefighters was unwavering.

In his retirement, Lawrence found joy in working at the Donovan Funeral Home. He also took much pride in creating the beloved Christmas manger for the Village of Goshen, a tradition he cherished for over 30 years.

Visitation: Thursday, December 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home.

Final viewing: Friday, December 13, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:15 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Goshen, NY.

Burial: Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.

Lawrence Patrick Ryan’s legacy of love, service, and faith will continue to inspire and comfort those who knew him.