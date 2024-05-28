Laura Moylan Moore.

Laura (nee Leahy) Moylan Moore was born to Milton and Theresa Leahy on November 1, 1940, and grew up in Tenafly, NJ.

Laurie moved to Goshen, NY, in the early 1970s where she raised her five children. Laurie and her children were longtime members of St. John’s Church. Many of the parishioners became her life-long friends.

Laurie worked several jobs to support her family and she put herself through OCCC. She then attended Lady Cliff College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her children joyfully celebrated with her at her graduation.

Working at the McQuade Foundation as an art therapist, Laurie later accepted a position in the Art Department of AMSCAN located in Harrison, NY. Although she had a daily commute of 1.5 hours each way, she loved her job and was employed there for almost 30 years, all while maintaining perfectly vacuumed lines in her green carpet!

Laurie enjoyed her friendships with her “sewing club” friends. Her children called it the “yakity-yak club” because it was raucous as there was no sewing happening that they had evidence of! Laurie shared her love of baking and cooking with her children. One of her favorites dishes was her “lover meat” recipe!

Laurie retired after 30 years and filled her life-long dream of moving to south Florida. She enjoyed golf and sunshine, and made many new friends. She proudly became a sergeant-at-arms at her local American Legion Post #92. She was very fortunate to have traveled abroad to Norway, Scotland, and Ireland.

Laurie will be missed greatly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband John Moore, her dear brother Charles Leahy; and her five children, Kathleen Lynch and partner Jim Mangan of Lords Valley, Pa., Erin Andryshak and her husband David of Goshen, NY, Terrence Lynch and wife Amy of Hollywood, Fl., Michael Lynch of Hollywood, Fl., and Brendan (Bam) Lynch and partner Lynn Beaumont of Albany, NY; as well as her grandchildren Maeghan Turner and husband Andrew, Shannon Willis and partner Emily Cavanagh, Erin Willis and partner Becca Norton, Honor Montmarquet and partner Lucy Castellano, Brianna Lynch, Tara Lynch, Connor Lynch, and Trevor Jones; her great-grandchildren Griffin Turner and Ryan Jones; her niece and nephew Caitlin and Patrick Leahy; and step-grandson Nicholas Andryshak. She is also survived by her step-children Jennifer Panet, Mike Panet and John Moore Jr.; and Kevin DeSantis and Dennis DeSantis; and step-grandchildren Ashten Panet, Isabella Panet, Morgan Moore, and Andrew Moore.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank their dear family friend, Sister Ann Daly for her continued love and support by keeping them in her prayers day and night and always taking their many phone calls. The family also acknowledges and thanks Memorial Regional Hospital Oncology Unit and Catholic Hospice of Miami Lakes Florida.

A graveside service for Laurie will be held on June 7, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange County Veteran’s cemetery, Goshen, NY.