Laura Carbonara, 92, of Chester entered into rest on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, Middletown, NY.

Laura was born July 2, 1930 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of Louis and Angela (Ignoffo) Zani. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Carbonara and son, Ralph.

She is survived by her niece Angela Toscano and husband Michael; and great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Columba R. C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens, NY.

