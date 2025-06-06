Kiwanis Club annual tree dedication

The Kiwanis Club of Middletown will hold its fifth annual tree dedication project in September.

A tree is dedicated in honor of or in memory of an individual whose actions or deeds have positively impacted the Middletown community. The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public. Past recipients have included Police Chief Louis Ogden, Jr. Pastor Peter Rustico, and Mayor Joseph DeStefano. This year the nominations are due by Thursday, July 31.

The tree will be planted in Middletown and a plaque with the honoree’s name will be placed on the tree. Applications can be downloaded at k00872.site.kiwanis.org or request an application by mail at Middletown Kiwanis Club, PO Box 752, Middletown, N.Y. 10940. The application is a simple one-page form.