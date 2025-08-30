Kim Ihly-Mayhar

Kim M. Dadabo Ihly-Mayhar, age 61, has passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2025, in Campbell Hall, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 21, 1964, in the Bronx, N.Y., Kim has lived a life defined by compassion, strength, & an unwavering devotion to those she loves.

A respected and accomplished radiographer, Kim dedicated her career to helping others. Her work was a calling that reflects her empathy & commitment to care. Colleagues and patients alike know her as someone who brought warmth and comfort during challenging times.

Kim’s heart belongs first & foremost to her family. She is survived by her loving parents, Lenny and Judy Dadabo; her devoted husband, John Ihly; her cherished life partner, Joe Mayhar, her beloved children, Kris Ihly, Jack Ihly (McKiah), and Peter Rolo. Additionally, Kim is survived by Linda Lamar Munsie and Austin Munsie; Victor “Babe” DiRoma (Jenn) and children; Kimberly Casey (Tommy) and children; Curt DiRoma (Amy) and children; and a large number of extended family members who are dear to her heart.

Her circle of friends is vast and deeply meaningful. Among them are many lifelong companions who have stood by her through all seasons of life — especially Debi Missilli Helly, Dineen Delgardo, and Gina Orsi—each of whom hold a special place in Kim’s heart.

Kim is predeceased by several beloved family members including her Poppy, her Do-Do Grandma, and Yaya Irene Ihly. Their memories have remained close to her throughout her life.

An avid animal lover, Kim has always had a deep connection with nature and her many beloved pets. Gifted with a beautiful voice, she is a lifelong lover of music. Kim is a spirited Yankees, Buffalo Bills, and Knicks fan, cheering on her teams with enthusiasm that matches her vibrant personality. Her many passions include holidays, which are especially meaningful for Kim. She delights in decorating for Christmas and celebrating birthdays with heartfelt attention to detail that make every occasion magical for those around her. Angels, hummingbirds and butterflies hold special symbolic meaning for Kim — gentle reminders of beauty, transformation, and spiritual presence. Above all, Kim’s greatest joy has been spending time with her family and friends.

Kim’s spirituality has always been an important part of who she is; this deeper connection has brought peace during difficult moments. In recent years, Kim has found renewed strength through faith after joining the Solid Rock Church congregation.

Those who know Kim will remember her big-hearted nature, radiant smile, quick wit and humor, intelligence, wisdom, and above all else — her boundless love for her family. She has an extraordinary ability to light up every space she enters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30pm), at Solid Rock Church, 20 Holloran Road, New Windsor, N.Y. 12553. All of those who Kim lovesand whose lives she’s touched, please join us in celebrating her. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.