Kim Ann Pagano, 50 years young, gained her wings on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Kim was born May 14, 1972 in Queens, New York, the daughter of Guy John Pagano and Lucille Ann Cannisi.

She is survived by her daughter, Cami Weiss who was the light of her life, her Mother Lucille Cimorelli and husband Joseph, Sister Claudette Pagano and partner Michel Neutelings, Adoring Aunt of Antonia Pagano, Brothers Adam Pass and partner Sharise Chavez, Thomas Pass, Amber Cimorelli, Stepfather Michael Pass, her Aunt Camille and Uncle Vincent Raccuglia, Aunt Gina Cannisi, Aunt Julie Pagano, Aunt Ann Campagna, many cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by her beloved Father Guy John Pagano, Grandparents Thomas (Gaetano) and Anna (Antonia) Cannisi, Frank (Francesco) and Palma Pagano, Pauline Pass, Grandma Mae, Godmother Theresa Cea, Cousins Nicky Cannisi, Patrick Sorrentino, Craig Pass, many Great Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and her dogs Winky and Lolita.

Kim was a woman of faith, proud of her Italian heritage and had a smile that would light up a room, a great sense of humor with the quickest wit, loved music, dancing, travel (even flew with her sister on British Airways Concorde) and fashion. In Junior High School she would enter disco dance contests bringing home funds to open her first bank account.

She began working while a senior in High School at a clothing store that led to her becoming one of the youngest showroom managers in the garment industry in the heart of New York City. Needless to say, she was a fashion statement. In keeping with her beautiful skin and interest in skincare, she then attended esthetician school and launched major brands keeping all feeling and looking young.

Later in her career, Kim’s interest in the medical field led her to studies and managing doctors practices and patients. Kim could accomplish anything she set her mind to. Kim loved Animals, Elvis, Mermaids, Fine Dining and dressing everyone up for costume parties. She was a beautiful, petite bundle of energy who left her mark here in this life. Kim will sadly be missed by all who knew her forever more. Rest in Peace sweet angel. Till we meet again.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, New York 10924.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 71 Murray Avenue Goshen, New York 10924.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Donations may be made in Kim’s Honor to any local animal shelter of your choice

https://www.thesperoclinic.com/

https://burninglimb.com/