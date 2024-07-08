Kenneth McCormick, 69, of Middletown entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Kenneth was born April 4, 1955, in Chester, Pa., the son of John and Kathleen (McElwee) McCormick.

He is survived by his brother John McCormick and sister-in-law Deborah, his sister Kathleen (McCormick) Kish and his brother-in-law Robert, nephews Colonel Andrew Sanders (Ana) and Ryan Sanders (Katie), niece Katlyn DeGregory (Michael), nephews Ryan Kish (Elizabeth) and Devon Kish (Rachel), and several great nieces (Hannah, Rue, and Abigail) and great nephews (Paul, Tommy, and Noah), many cousins, his former wife and good friend JoAnn Toland, and best friend Gonzo Quintero.

Ken attended Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, NY, and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. He retired from IBM, Fishkill, NY, as a civil engineer.

Ken had a passion for music, art, travel adventures, and every New York sports team. He read The New York Times every day, enjoyed writing his own short stories, and creating his own artwork. He loved going to the movies! So many fun stories of fishing on the Finger Lakes and in Canada with his dad and brother. Special memories were made on the tennis court with his sister. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and treated his nieces and nephews as if they were his own children.

Ken will always be remembered as a unique and thoughtful gift-giver. Ken will forever be missed and will be our forever guardian angel.

Memorial visitation: Friday, July 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral mass: Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY.

Burial will be private with the family.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen.