Kenneth G. Klumpp, 93, of Washingtonville, NY, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Joanne by his side on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Ken was born on March 5, 1931, at his home in New Milford, New Jersey.

He attended high school at Dumont High where he excelled in sports. He was a member of the varsity baseball team in his junior and senior years, playing second base. He was a standout member of the varsity football team, leading the team and the league in rushing and touchdowns as the right half back. In 1948, he was awarded the Art Hemmer Trophy for the Most Valuable Player in the entire league. He was also an extremely talented artist, both in painting and drawing.

After graduating high school, Ken enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was assigned to the USS Turner a Destroyer Class ship and was part of the Battleship/Destroyer convoy protecting the aircraft carrier, USS Midway. While part of the convoy, they traveled to various ports in Europe and other destinations in the Atlantic. It was his great honor to serve his country faithfully and loved being part of a great crew and ship.

Upon his completion in the navy, Ken returned home to New Jersey where he became a draftsperson for the public service company. He also worked for his grandfather’s company, John G. Klumpp and Son’s in NYC where they made custom wood-turned products including furniture, bowling alley pins, and bats for major league teams in NYC. He went on to become a very gifted carpenter and builder. Building countless homes between New Jersey and New York. He was an expert in woodworking, building custom decks, cabinets, and home additions. His reputation was so well received, everywhere we went, whether it was in town to a store or to a building supply company, you could hear employees say... “Kenny...so good to see you!” In his later years, he served as assistant building inspector in Cornwall and Blooming Grove, NY.

On July 7, 1956, he was driving his car when he spotted a beautiful girl named Joanne sitting on a white fence, with her friends near Closter, NJ. He knew from that time she would become the love of his life. They dated for a year and on September 15, 1957, they were married in Closter, NJ, and became parents to six wonderful children.

Ken and Joanne celebrated 67 years of marriage. He was immensely proud to be a father and father-in- law. He is survived by his wife Joanne, his son Brett (Cynthia), daughter Eva (Dale), son Tyler, son Jared (Linda), son Grant, and a daughter Vanessa, who passed away in 1969 (and we are comforted to know she was there to welcome him back to Heaven). He was a grandfather to Bryce (Makayla), Krysta (Paul) and Janae (Mitchell), and great-grandfather to Cillian, Jack, Zeta, and one on the way.

Everyone enjoyed his humor, tapping dancing on the jobsite, and colorful attire (especially his argyle socks). Some thought Ken to be a quiet man. But those who knew him well will recall him as a jokester. He always gave loving advice to his children that helped him shape them into successful, loving, and responsible individuals. Lastly, he loved his wife Joanne with all his heart and Joanne loved him back equally.

A private celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2025.