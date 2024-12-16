Kaitlin Amy Menard, 40

Kaitlin Amy Menard of Blooming Grove, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 14, 2024, at the age of 40.

Kaitlin was born in Plattsburgh, NY, to Lauren and Dennis Menard on September 29, 1984. She grew up in Blauvelt, NY, later moving to Orange County, NY. In 2008, she became a registered nurse, where she applied her compassionate nature and strong work ethic to the urgent care setting and, most recently, the Orange County Jail. She used her knowledge and fun-loving nature to create a fun and light atmosphere for both patients and coworkers.

Kaitlin gave herself selflessly and effortlessly to support the people in her life, whether it was by baking elaborate cakes for her friends and family or by taking spontaneous trips and traveling around the country. She had many hobbies and loved spending time outside in the garden. Her free-spirit nature allowed her to see and experience all the fun in life. She loved being surrounded by kids and babies and was the “fun aunt,” not only to her nephews but to all of the kids in her circle.

Kaitlin is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Barbara Holmes. She is survived by her parents, Lauren and Dennis, sisters Leah and Jamie (Chris), nephews Wyatt and Nolan and a host of loving family members, including half-siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Celebration of life: Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Flynn Funeral Cremation and Memorial Center in Monroe, NY.

Donations to Memorial Sloane Kettering colorectal cancer research or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan are appreciated by the family.

The family has entrusted Kaitlin’s care to the Flynn family and Flynn Funeral and Cremation Memorial Center staff.