Julian Zephyr, 40, of Goshen entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at home in Goshen.

Julian was born August 20, 1984, in Bronx, NY, the son of Aubrey and Gloria Ann Victoria (Ince) Zephyr. He was predeceased by his mother, Gloria Ann Victoria Zephyr.

He was an IT engineer.

He is survived by his father Aubrey Zephyr Sr., brother Aubrey Zephyr Jr., and his niece and nephew Cheyenne and Adam Zephyr.

Visitation: Saturday, November 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the service at 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen (donovanfunerals.com).