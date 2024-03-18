Joyce A. Foley, 76, of Goshen entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2024, at home. Joyce was born June 12, 1947, in Bronx, NY, the daughter of James and Margaret (Maixner) Duncan. Joyce moved to Campbell Hall, NY, in 1984, where she remained a resident for the next 39 years.

She worked with her husband, Patrick, at A&F tire, in Goshen, NY, as a bookkeeper and account administrator. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her beloved family, and socializing with her cherished friends.

She is survived by her children, Shawn Foley (Kathleen) and Kelley Foley (Dan Kelley); and her grandchildren Carolyn, Jack, and Kayla Foley, and Jane and Anne Kelley. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Irene Dooley. She was the widow of Patrick Foley.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her honor to The Candle Lighters, an organization dedicated to early intervention programs for children with Down Syndrome (thecandlelighters.org/donate).