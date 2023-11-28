x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Josephine Predmore

Goshen /
| 28 Nov 2023 | 12:09
    Josephine Predmore.
    Josephine Predmore.

In loving memory of Josephine Predmore on the one year anniversary of her death, December 1, 2022.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. If tears could build a staircase, and heartaches make a lane, we’d walk our way to heaven, and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place, no one could ever fill.

You are always in our hearts,

Deryl, Thomas, David, Charleen and Finn