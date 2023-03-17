Joseph R. Durma of Chester, NY, died on March 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 90 Years of age.

He was a Dairy Farmer in Chester, N.Y., and a member of the Jersey Cattle Club and Belgian Draft Horse Association.

Joseph was born to Mr. Joseph Durma and Mrs. Florence Gurecki-Durma on Sept. 10, 1932.

He is survived by his loving children, his son Joseph Durma; his daughter Patricia Miller and her husband Tim; his son James Durma and his wife, Kim. His son William Durma, his wife Charlotte, and his loving Sister Dorothy Romer.

Joseph is also survived by his Grandchildren, Matthew J. Miller, Jessica and her husband Joseph Myers, Sara and her husband John Hand, Kathleen Durma, and Ashley Durma. Joseph Durma and his wife Kelly, Sarah Durma, Gwen Durma, Kim Kelly, Ava, Derek, and Christopher Bush, along with several Great Grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson St., Chester, NY 10918.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church at 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918.

Burial will follow at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery Route 3553 Route 94 Blooming Grove, NY.

Funeral care is being provided by Thomas & Brendan Flynn and the Staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

Memorial contributions to the Foundation to Fight Blindness (https://donate.fightingblindness.org/givegclid=Cj0KCQjw2cWgBhDYARIsALggUhrEdUD1aobwYL1UfWZSM6cWR1td-LrECkdYA8j0BAjHd9FhxbQbcaAtNSEALw_wcB) would be appreciated by the family.