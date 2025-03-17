Joseph J. Sliwa, 79

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph J. Sliwa in the early morning hours of March 14, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born on August 25, 1945, in Goshen, NY, the son of the late Joseph Sliwa and Helen Rekar.

A person of immense love for his family, Joe had a strong work ethic and love of gardening, known for his beautiful tomato and sunflower crop, his culinary talent in creating his famous pierogi, baking and canning skills. Though Joe is no longer with us, his legacy will remain in the values he instilled, the love he shared, and the countless lives he touched. To his wife, children and grandchildren, Joe was the source of endless love and devotion that knew no bounds. He took pride in watching his children and grandchildren grow and was so proud of their accomplishments. He enjoyed family vacations to L.B.I., NJ, and his second home in Aruba.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Joyce Ann at home, to whom he was married for 58 years; his son, Gerald and wife Samantha; daughter Kathleen and husband Todd; cherished grandchildren Trevor (Alison) and Kailey; his sisters Genevieve Noger and Angeline VanRiper; brothers-in-law Thomas Sczerba (Andrea) and Edward Sczerba (Susan); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by sisters Josephine Romanoski, Loretta Bogdan, Stephanie Osczepinski, and Lillian Ratynski; brother Henry Sliwa; and brother-in-law Raymond Sczerba. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who loved him. May our beloved Joe rest in eternal peace where there is no more pain.

Visitation: Wednesday, the feast of St. Joseph, March 19, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe’s memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.