Joseph E. O’Malley, 90, entered into rest on Monday, June 26, 2023, at home in Goshen, NY.

Joseph was born April 12, 1933, the son of Joseph P. O’Malley and Margaret Hopkins O’Malley. He was in the U.S. Army for 2 years and he was stationed in Germany. He retired after 48 years as a Civil Engineer for the NYS Dept. of Transportation. After retirement he became an Electrician’s Assistant for his son, Patrick at O’Malley Electric of Goshen.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia O’Malley of Goshen; children, Colleen O’Malley of Rockville, MD, Michael O’Malley and wife, Tami of Melbourne, FL, Joseph O’Malley and wife, Maureen of Goshen, and Patrick O’Malley and partner, Jan of Goshen; two grandchildren, Joseph and Shannon O’Malley, of Goshen.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

The Funeral Mass to Celebrate his life will held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, New York. To leave an online condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.