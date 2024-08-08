John Van Der Molen Sr., 91

John Van Der Molen Sr. was born on July 23, 1933, in Clifton, New Jersey, the son of Minert and Anna Van Der Molen. He had an older sister, Annie Fleming, and a younger brother, Gary Van Der Molen. He grew up in Clifton until his teen years, when the family moved to Orange County, New York. There, Minert started his own dairy farm, first in Monroe, then he eventually bought a farm on Pine Grove Road in Howells, New York.

John met the love of his life Grace Roskam while attending the Goshen Christian Reformed Church in Goshen, New York. They fell in love and got married on October 22, 1954. John then left the dairy farming for a tractor trailer driving job with Rupp Southern Tier in Middletown. The family also moved, first to Fair Oaks and eventually to Circleville, New York, where John and Grace lived for the next 63 years. John continued driving a tractor trailer for the next 50+ years. John and Grace also enjoyed spending their winters in their condo located in North Palm Beach, Florida, for many years, along with camping in Ocean City, Maryland, with their family and friends. John was a lifelong member of the Goshen Christian Reformed Church and also the Teamsters International.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Grace (Roskam); his brother Gary Van Der Molen; his sons John Van Der Molen Jr., Kenneth and wife Dawn Van Der Molen, and Roger Van Der Molen; and daughters-in-law Betsy Van Der Molen and Vickie Van Der Molen; his eight grandchildren and their spouses; and his 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Annie, and his son Eddie Van Der Molen.

Funeral service: Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 NY-17A, Goshen, NY 10924. Refreshments will follow. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties or the Goshen Christian School.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.