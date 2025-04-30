John V. Foley of Goshen passed away at home on Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a long illness. He was 61.

John was born Sept. 7, 1963, in Manhattan. He is the son of Thomas and the late Margaret “Greta” (McCarthy) Foley.

John is survived by his father Thomas, his brother Thomas, his sister Shioban, his sister Colette and brother-in-law Rustam and his nieces Peyton and Juliet.

John learned construction from his father at a young age and worked in the industry for many years. He then joined the family hardware business and worked at Ayres and Galloway Hardware in Middletown and Goshen Hardware LTD. in Goshen.

John lived life to its fullest. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was affectionately known as Big John to many. He had a big heart and gentle soul. He was kind and always there to lend a helping hand.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 4, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, John’s family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, 33 Park Place Goshen, NY 10924.