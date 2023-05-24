It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John Schifano on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 66 years old.

Son of the late Albert & Irene Baiocco Schifano, John was born on June 10, 1956 in Bronx, NY. He was a retired Driver for the New York City Department of Sanitation in the Bronx. He was a member of the Monticello Harness Association; a member of the United States Trotting Association; and a member of the Goshen Historic Track. He participated in the Great American Weekend by driving the winners to the Winner’s Circle.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sofia Andriuolo Schifano at home; sons: Mark Schifano of Troy, NY and Johnny Schifano of Monroe, NY; daughters: Renee Schifano of Troy, NY and Valerie Schifano of Monroe, NY; brother, Anthony Schifano and his wife, Keri, of Monroe, NY; granddaughter, Hailey; nephews: Anthony, Alex and M.J.; cousins: Donna, Richie, Diane, Darlene, and Joseph. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Schifano.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen, NY 10924; goshenhistorictrack.com.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.