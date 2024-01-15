John S. Knight, 59, of Goshen, NY, died peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack, NY. He was born July 25, 1964, in Cornwall, NY, the son of the late Robert W. and Beverly L. (Plank) Knight.

He was self-employed as a talented painter and carpenter doing home repair. His family lovingly stated, “He was a hell-raiser and a rascal.” His sense of humor made his family and friends explode with laughter. John loved to draw and sketch, using colored pencil and chalk. His beautiful artwork decorates our homes. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He spent many years in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, because of his love of the sun, surf, and sand.

John is survived by two sisters, Ruth Stack of Jackson, NJ, and Jan VanHage of Chester, NY; sister-in-law Gia Knight of Goshen, NY; six nieces and nephews, Dariel Stack, Timothy Stack, Bryson Cooper, Carly Knight, Derek Knight, Brianna D’Ambrosio; and several great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Jack L. Knight and Robert W. Knight Jr., and niece Rachael M. Knight.

In keeping with John’s wishes, he will be cremated.

We will celebrate John and all he meant to us on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Monroe, NY. If you’re interested in sharing this with us, please send Ruth an email at rustack@optonline.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to St. John’s Church 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733 or online stjohnlakehurst.com/donations .

Condolences can be sent to the above email.