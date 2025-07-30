It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of John Q. Lantry on July 21, after a battle with pneumonia. John was born in Malone N.Y., the youngest of 5 children of Michael and Mary Lantry of Hogansburg, N.Y.

John’s chosen profession was teaching, he became public school teacher out of college and was the long time principle of Round Hill Elementary School in Washingtonville, N.Y. until he retired. His enthusiasm and love of teaching endeared him to generations of students and the teachers who worked with him and became his lifelong friends.

As a theater and opera lover, he moved to New York City after he retired, where he attended musicals and Broadway performances whenever he could. He was also a master Bridge player, and he loved to travel and expand his horizons. He often spoke about his trip to China as one of the high points of his travels.

John was a devoted member of the Catholic Church, and worked for many years at St. Jean Batiste Church, he also taught Bible studies as well as English as a Second Language. He also often spoke of his fondness for the time he was able to spend at the Linwood Spiritual Center in upstate New York.

John is survived by his niece and nephews, their families, and leaves behind many close friends. We will remember his generosity, his love of life, his laughter, and his devotion.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday Aug. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Ave. New York, N.Y.