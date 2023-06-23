John M. Zahradnik

John Michael Zahradnik passed away on June 17, 2023, in Goshen. He was 79.

He was born on March 20, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to John and Margaret (Hatala) Zahradnik.

John was a proud graduate of the KU School of Medicine and specialized in pediatric infectious diseases, with a focus on vaccine research.

Aside from his illustrious career, John was a man of many interests. He loved fishing, bird watching and outsmarting the backyard squirrels.

John was always up for exploring new grocery stores, traveling to far-flung destinations and sampling all the donuts he could find.

John was a funny and kind man who liked to tease his daughters and supply his grandsons with candy.

He was also an expert debater, armed with a quick wit and a sharp mind.

John is survived by his loving wife Cathy, his daughters Erin, Anne, Jennifer and Emily, his grandsons Jackson, Max and Dexter, and his sister Maureen Ingalls.

He was preceded in death by his sister Sandra Bergman and his parents John and Margaret Zahradnik.

While we mourn the loss of John, we take comfort in knowing that he lived a full and vibrant life. Rest in peace, John, and may you find endless seas of donuts and uncharted grocery stores in the great beyond.

A memorial service will be held at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, Kansas.

Arrangements have been provided by Donovan Funeral Home.