John Joseph Toohey, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Sulphur, Louisiana. He was born December 28, 1930, to the late James and Margaret Toohey in New York City, NY.

He grew up and eventually married his childhood best friend, Mary Vitolo, and together they welcomed two children: John and Nora. He enlisted to serve in the United States Army, serving as a tank mechanic and paratrooper. Upon receiving an honorable discharge he returned home and began working as a machinist. He worked as a machinist with Atlantic Master Craft in New York, later working with Lockheed and N.A.S.A. for over 30 years until his retirement.

He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Mary Vitolo Toohey; a daughter, Nora Rodin; parents; five sisters, Agnes, Betty, Margaret, Jean, and Joan; five brothers, Frank, Thomas, Peter, James, and Bobby; and stepfather, Eugene Mooney.

He is survived by one son, John J. Toohey; three grandchildren, Dustin Rodin, Shawn Toohey, and Jennifer Wray; two great-grandchildren, Josalyn Wray, and Jemma Wray; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law Peggy Toohey; and numerous extended family.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY, on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 a.m.

