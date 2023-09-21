John ‘Jack’ J. Deshler, 82

John “Jack” J. Deshler, age 82, of Chester entered into rest Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born June 18, 1941, in Goshen, NY. He is the son of the late Frederick and the late Anna Mae (Butler) Deshler.

Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as postmaster in Chester, NY, retired Orange County 911 dispatcher (#3), and a retired police officer from Goshen, NY, he was also a police officer in the village of Chester, NY. He worked many other jobs throughout his life to give his family a beautiful life.

He was a 60+ volunteer member of the Walton Engine and Hose Co., Chester, NY, honorary member of the Fleet Hook and Ladder Co #1 of Montgomery, NY, Fire Department, commissioner of the Chester Fire District, and trustee for the village of Chester, NY.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Patricia whom he met while working for the post office in Chester; she would come in to drop the mail off for her employer. After watching her come in and out many times, he mustered up the courage to ask her out and the rest is history. He was a loving father to his daughters Michele Deshler, Denise Hagan (Matt), and Karen Chase (Tom). He was a devoted grandfather to John, Paul and Keith Hackett (Gwen), and Jacqueline and Matthew Hagan; proud great-grandfather to Chloe Rose Hackett; his favorite sister-in-law Jane Ulrich and her family (George Ulrich and Susan Paul); and his niece Donna Deshler. He was predeceased by his brothers Fred and James and nephews Robert Ulrich, and Craig and David Deshler.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 24, from 2 to to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Firematic services will be at 5 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023, at St. Columba Church, 29 High Street, Chester, NY. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in John’s name to the National Kidney Foundation (support.kidney.org), or Tunnels to Towers (t2t.org).

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit donoavnfunerals.com.