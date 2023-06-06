John Hirst

John Richard Hirst of Barefoot Bay, FL died on June 1, 2023 at Sebastian River Medical Center, Sebastian, FL after a short illness. He was 83.

He was born on May 25, 1940 in Middletown, NY to John and Julia (LoSardo) Hirst of Middletown, NY.

He was a dockman for Rupp Southern Tier, Middletown, NY for 19 years and Yellow Freight Systems, Maybrook, NY for 22 years.

Surviving, are his widow, Louise (Urbanski) Hirst; stepdaughter, Susan A. (Gibbons) Norlund, and husband, Philip, of The Woodlands, TX; grandson, Connor J.R. Norlund; sister, Carol Crotty, of Milford, PA; nephew Russell Crotty of PA; brother-in-law Stephen F. Urbanski, Sr. (Caroline Kuken) of Pine Island, NY; sister-in-law Patricia C. (Urbanski) Andryshak of Barefoot Bay, FL and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his nephew, Richard (Ricky) Crotty; sister-in-law, Patricia (Sztendor) Urbanski, and brother-in-law, Frederick Andryshak, Sr.

He was a member of the Middletown, NY Elks Club for 55 years; Paul Harris Foundation of Rotary International; Local Retirees 707 and Local Retirees 445 Association.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 8 at the T S Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Road 1, Pine Island, NY.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30AM Friday, June 9 at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks International Foundation, Inc., 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.