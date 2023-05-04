John F. Wiegert Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 23, 2023.

John spent his childhood in Kingston.

He proudly served in the Army in the First Cavalry Division and completed more than 200 missions in Vietnam. John was a Silver Star recipient for his heroic act of valor.

For 25 years, he proudly served in the New York State Police Troop F. As a sergeant, he was an honorable friend and mentor to many troopers.

John was a 53-year member of the American Legion Mulligan-Eden Post 1573 in Harriman.

He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed fishing in the Esopus Creek and Lovers Key.

He was a huge fan of the New York Mets and the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent his final years in sunny Florida dancing to Sweet Caroline.

John lived his life with honor, integrity and humor. He will be missed.

John was predeceased by both his parents. He was also predeceased by his life partner, Deb Dolson.

John is survived by Donna Wiegert of New York, son John (Kim) Wiegert, daughter Jennifer (Joe) Burke, stepdaughter Kristy (Rob) Archer and grandchildren Lucia, Julia, Gemma, Joseph, Zachary and Katie Jane. He is also survived by his “brothers” Jerry Oser and Paul Oser.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Arthur Finnegan Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake.

Jerry and Paul Oser will officiate a Veterans Service at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation.