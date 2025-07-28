John F. Sinnott

John Sinnott, a loving father and proud Poppy, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at the age of 70. Born on April 26, 1955, in Bronx, N.Y., John made Goshen, N.Y., his home for the past 47 years, where he built a life grounded in love, hard work, and strength. He maintained lifelong friendships with his Burnside Brothers, a bond he cherished deeply throughout his life.

He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Margaret Sinnott. Together, they raised a beautiful family, and John remained committed to their children and her memory for the rest of his life.

John worked as a butcher for over 40 years at ShopRite, where he was known for his strong work ethic, dedication and cooking the most delicious meals. He loved spending time in his backyard, especially relaxing by his waterfall, and he found joy in beach days and fishing trips with family and friends.

He is survived by his four devoted children: John Sinnott (Marisa) of Goshen, N.Y.; Dina Mascellino of Titusville, Fla.; Stephen Sinnott (Katie) of Newburgh, N.Y.; and Alana Sinnott (Shawn) of Goshen, N.Y.

John was the cherished Poppy of nine beautiful grandchildren: Lauren, Ethan, Logan, Cameron, Brody, Maeve, Jack, Everly, and Caiden - each of whom he adored and took immense pride in.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. Burial services will follow on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in John’s memory to a local charity or to Tunnel to Towers.