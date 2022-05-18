John C. Grzywaczewski, a Police Officer for the Village of Chester, New York Police Department, and a lifelong resident of the area, died at his residence on May 9, 2022.

He was 44 years of age.

The son of Carl and the late Sharon Grzywaczewski, he was born in 1978.

John had a tremendous sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

He worked hard to help everyone and was so generous with his time; he aimed to please always. John had endless energy and was full of life. He was an amazing husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

We were honored to have him in our lives.

John is survived by his wife Amanda at home, his father Carl Grzywaczewski of Goshen, NY, his sister Kristen Villani and her husband Joseph of Florida, NY. He is also survived by his nephew, Joseph Villani and Elise Villani, both of Florida, NY. and Elise Bender of Goshen, N.Y.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and

6 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918, at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions are a fundraiser to ease the financial burden for his wife, Amanda; Gryz would give the shirt off his back to help anyone with anything. So, let us return the favor and show Amanda how much the “Cap” meant to every person who had the pleasure to know or interact with him. All proceeds will go to his wife, Amanda.

https://fundthefirst.com/campaign/fundraiser-for-officer-john-g13-grzywaczewski-8a9qsk

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers. Inc.