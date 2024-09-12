John Arthur Ravert, 64

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of John Arthur Ravert on September 3, 2024, after a long and difficult struggle with cancer, with his companion Pam Stinson-Bell at his side in Garnet Health Medical Center.

John was born in Goshen, NY, on August 20, 1960, to Elinore Carol and John Ravert, who predeceased him.

John was a Chester resident for most of his life. He attended Chester Free Academy and, after graduation, attended SUNY Fredonia and SUNY New Paltz, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in British Literature.

He was a lifelong member of the Chester Presbyterian Church and was very devout in his love of God and his church family.

He had a great interest in music, leading him to play several instruments and participate in the church choir with his father. He was active in community service and was an officer in many organizations, including the Chester Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, the Chester Alumni Association, the Chester Cemetery Association, and the Chester food pantry. He also served in several official capacities in the Presbyterian Church. He worked for H&M International Transportation for many years, both in California and New Jersey.

If you wish to donate in memory of John, a gift to the Chester food pantry or charitable organization of your choice would be appreciated.

Brendan and Thomas Flynn provided cremation care at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.

Interment of John’s cremated remains will take place in the family plot at the Chester Community Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and location, and the date will be posted on the funeral home site once confirmed. The Flynn Family and the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff cared for John and his family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.