JoAnn Marino entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 at the age of 86.

The daughter of the late Ray Poucher and Helen Salvati Poucher, she was born on Feb. 22, 1939 in Cornwall, N.Y. She lived in New Jersey before moving to Middletown, N.Y. in the 7th grade. She attended Orange County Community College and she met and married the love of her life, Dan, and together they raised two children. The family spent a short time living in Florida before returning to New York and settling in Unionville. JoAnn worked for several years at American Silk Label until its closure, and later served as a paraprofessional at Minisink Valley Middle School until her retirement.

JoAnn had a special place in her heart for the students she worked with, often encouraging them with her kindness – and the occasional hard root beer candy as she helped them complete their assignments. Years later, former students would excitedly run up to her at school concerts or the Otisville Fair, eager to say hello, a testament to the lasting impact she made on their lives.

JoAnn spent her final years at Milford Healthcare and Rehab Center in Milford, Pa., where she formed deep bonds with the staff, and they with her. She did more than reside there – she truly lived, finding joy each day, always wearing a smile, and feeling embraced as part of a family. She was deeply grateful for the care, support, and attention she received.

JoAnn is survived by her loving son, Daniel Marino of Miami Beach, Fla.; her sister, Barbara Ford and brother-in-law, Dean Ford of Westtown, N.Y.; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind cherished friends who filled her life with love, companionship and friendship-friends she considered family.

JoAnn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel Marino and her cherished daughter, Dawn Marino.

As per her wishes, there will be a private cremation. Graveside services will take place at the Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY.

