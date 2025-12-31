It is with deep sorrow that Joan L. Fink passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2025, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family.

Daughter of the late Jerry and Helen (Mankowski) Derr, she was born in Queens, N.Y. on Aug. 22, 1937.

Joan was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville.

Joan worked for the NY Telephone Company and retired from Star Expansion Inc. in Mountainville, N.Y., after many dedicated years with the company. Joan and Charlie moved up from New York City to Blooming Grove, N.Y., with their five children. Their family will eventually grow with two more children. Mom had a quiet strength and a wonderful sense of humor. She was dedicated to her family and friends. You could always trust her with a secret; she took them all to eternity. She would do anything for anyone who needed help. Mom and Dad worked together equally to provide for their family. There were many weekend camping trips, and especially her favorite, picnics in the park. She was known to be competitive when it came to Scrabble. Joan was always found playing Scrabble with her childhood friends, Joan and her brother Butchy. Mom enjoyed her social life with her friends, loved to dance, play bingo, and travel.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: James Fink (and Maggie Ducey) of Glenrock, N.J.; Stephen Fink (and Maria) of Warwick, N.Y.; Christopher Fink of Monroe, N.Y.; Alison Hallinan, of Monroe, N.Y.; Thomas Fink (and Daisy Rivera) of Edgewater, N.J.; Susan Fink (and Michael Buckley) of Greenwood Lake, N.Y.; and William Fink (and Cristin) of Windermere, Fla. Joan leaves behind a legacy of six beloved grandchildren: Meagan, Hillary, Shawna, Liam, Ryan, and Connor; as well as great-grandchildren Gavin, Aiden, Riley, and soon to be great-granddaughter. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her lifelong and dearest friends Joan Keating, Walter and Catherine Kierzkowski, and the Molzahn family, Flo Boyle, and her bonus daughter, Laura Mack.

In addition to her parents, Joan was also predeceased by her husband, Charles R. Fink, and her brother, Jerry “Butchy” Derr.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at St. Anastasia Shrine, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, N.Y. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, N.J.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Mom’s devoted caregivers, Lisa K. and Margie S., for their compassion, dedication, and exceptional care, which allowed Mom to remain comfortably at home surrounded by love for several years in the home of Suzy and Michael, and her life home with Alison and Christopher.

Dementia may have taken her memory and voice, but it never took her amazing way of listening, communicating, and strength.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.StJude.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185