Joan Downey, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at the age of 64.

Joan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and the heart of her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Downey; her three sons, Timothy, Thomas, and Christopher; her daughter-in-law, Sara Downey; and her cherished grandchild, George Downey.

Affectionately known by her family as “The Velvet Hammer,” Joan possessed a gentle strength and quiet determination that always seemed to get things done her way — and always with grace and warmth. She was deeply devoted to her family, and her love will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. Joan will be remembered for her strength, her kindness, and the love she gave so freely. She will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Donovan’s Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.